Insane Locker Room Fight Video Makes Me Wonder If Kentucky Secretly Suspended Star Guard

Freshly leaked video that appears to show former Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jeremy Flax fighting a teammate sheds a whole new light on Flax’s inexplicable Gator Bowl absence.

The video, which leaked to a Barstool Tennessee Twitter account, appears to show Flax sparring with another player in the Kentucky locker room before absolutely suplexing him to the ground in dominant fashion.

EAT

SLEEP

SUPLEX

REPEAT https://t.co/vpUzedY5Ly — CFB Home (@CFBHome) February 28, 2024

But now I’m wondering, is this the reason Flax sat out of the Gator Bowl?

Kentucky beat reporter Nick Roush previously noted that Flax would sit out of this year’s Gator bowl with a mysterious “issue.”

Kenneth Horsey underwent surgery. Jeremy Flax “had an issue” but those are the only two absences for Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 28, 2023

Could this be the issue? Flax, who has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, could have benefitted from the additional exposure a big game against Clemson would have gained him. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Joke’: Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi Blasts New Head Coach Antonio Pierce)

Sports Illustrated currently has a 6.14 draft grade on him, a fringe third round grade according to their standard. So if he played well he could have earned himself a solid bump in the rankings and potentially millions in bonus guaranteed money if he managed to earn a first round spot.

Kentucky could have used him too, as they lost by a mere three points in a 38-35 defeat to the Clemson Tigers.

We may never know the real answer but one thing I know for sure, this video will not be good for Flax’s draft stock.