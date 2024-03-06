‘Cannot Imagine Anything As Dumb’: Alan Dershowitz Says Fulton County Voters Should Throw Fani Willis ‘Out Of Office’

Alan Dershowitz blasted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Wednesday, saying voters should vote the embattled prosecutor “out of office” over allegations of conflict of interest.

A Fulton County judge is currently considering whether to grant a motion for Willis’s disqualification filed on Jan. 8 alleging that Willis, who hired Wade as a special prosecutor to help probe and prosecute the former president, was in a romantic relationship with Wade. Dershowitz, a former Harvard law professor, ripped Willis over her judgment and her response to questions about her conduct. (RELATED: ‘They Are Toast’: Conservatives Erupt Over Fani Willis Hearing)

“She may have made a phone call to one of the potential witnesses, telling him not to speak to anybody. There are people in jail for that,” Dershowitz said. “Now, she’s probably gonna say, well, I meant don’t speak to anybody in the press, but she had to know that there were legal proceedings that were imminent. They hadn’t started yet, but she was aware, in fact she says, according to the testimony, ‘they’re coming to get us.’ That doesn’t mean the media, that means the defense attorneys. And so if she’s telling people not to cooperate with law enforcement, that could be witness tampering and obstruction of justice.”

Willis and Wade testified that their relationship did not start until 2022. Robin Yeartie, a former friend of Willis, testified that her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade began in 2019, not 2022, while Wade admitted he had no receipts to prove that Willis reimbursed him for expensive trips the two of them took.

Phone records also appeared to show that Wade visited a condominium own by Willis at least 35 times in 2021. Two witnesses have come forward since Willis, Wade and Terrence Bradley testified, saying Willis and Wade began their relationship well before 2022.

“I’ve been practicing 60 years,” Dershowitz said. “I have never seen a stupider, stupider district attorney, than one who would commence a sexual affair with the man who she either just hired or was about to hire in the most important case of her life, and the most important case in the history of Fulton County. I just cannot imagine anything as dumb, and I hope the voters of Fulton County agree with me when it comes to throwing her out of office.” (RELATED: ‘She’s Going To Have Her Hands Full’: Trump Attorney Rips Fani Willis For ‘Slew Of Corruption,’ ‘Election Interference’)

“She cannot be a responsible prosecutor against Donald Trump,” Dershowitz continued. “This whole case is dissolving, and it’s all a self-inflicted wound by Fani Willis and the voters of Georgia want to recognize that. I can’t stand these, mostly CNN and often African American commentators, who immediately go to her side because she’s black and because the witnesses are black. This is not about race, this is about integrity, and you can’t defend somebody just because she belongs to a particular race, and you can’t allow her to play the race card. She went in front of a black church and played the race card, and now CNN is playing the race card.”

Willis denied wrongdoing in a Jan. 14 address, accusing her critics of “playing the race card.” Wade reportedly earned $250 an hour while working on the case against Trump, compared to $200 an hour for John Floyd, a RICO expert, according to billing records obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

