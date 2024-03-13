Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo Handed Out Boxes Of Plan B To Concertgoers

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Famous singer Olivia Rodrigo boldly distributed free boxes of Plan B and condoms at her concert in Missouri, a Twitter post showed.

The singer sparked mixed reactions by distributing contraceptives to her fans, and has since seen a divided response on social media. Rodrigo revealed her Fund 4 Good initiative in Feb., and told fans she would be advocating for the female fans to have unrestricted access to abortions, USA Today reported. A fan who attended Rodrigo’s “GUTS” world tour also received information on means of funding abortion providers in the U.S. as well as a phone number for those wishing to end a pregnancy, according to TMZ. Abortions are outlawed in Missouri in the vast majority of cases.

The fan took to social media with a photograph that displayed the various items she received from the concert.

The image featured information from rightbyou.org, 2 packs of Plan B and some condoms, as well as other items.

“free planb at @oliviarodrigo in st. louis tonight 💓 thank you @MOAbortionFund ✨” one fan wrote.

“I stand with Olivia, not everyone wants to be a mother and can’t provide a proper lifestyle for their child istg,” another fan wrote in response to the first tweet.

“👏👏👏👏 that’s how ya put your money where your mouth is,” another fan posted.

On the other hand, some on Twitter asked her to “repent,” and another wrote, “Abortion is murder, this is shameful.”

This is just one of the ways Rodrigo has backed pro-choice organizations. She has also donated a portion of her ticket sales to the National Network of Abortion Funds, and has made abortion information widely available for her fans through the exposure of vendors that were stationed at her concert locations, USA Today reported. (RELATED: ‘None Of It Will Bring My Children Back’: Former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones Tells Crowd She Regrets Her Abortions)

Most fans were thrilled to see Rodrigo using her platform to push for change and advocate for women to make their own choices regarding abortion, but some were unimpressed by her stance.