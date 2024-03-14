Jim Jordan Threatens To Hold Fani Willis In Contempt

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio threatened Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with contempt proceedings in a Thursday letter.

The House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena to Willis on Feb. 2 for records pertaining to oversight of her office’s use of federal funds, ultimately resorting to having a United States Marshal hand-deliver the document when she refused to accept it via email; her refusal to still not cooperate prompted Jordan’s Thursday letter. Willis secured an indictment against Trump and other defendants in August over the former president’s efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, which Joe Biden won by less than 12,000 votes. (RELATED: ‘She’s Going To Have Her Hands Full’: Trump Attorney Rips Fani Willis For ‘Slew Of Corruption,’ ‘Election Interference’)

“The Committee expects that you will produce all responsive documents to the subpoena in the categories prioritized by the Committee no later than 12:00 p.m. on March 28, 2024,” Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote in the letter to Willis. “If you fail to do so, the Committee will consider taking further action, such as the invocation of contempt of Congress proceedings.”

Willis’s conduct has drawn scrutiny since attorneys for Michael Roman, a Trump co-defendant, filed a motion for Willis’ disqualification on Jan. 8 alleging that Willis, who hired Wade as a special prosecutor to help probe and prosecute the former president, was in a romantic relationship with Wade.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said on March 1 he would rule by Friday whether Willis would be disqualified following a hearing during which attorneys for Trump and other defendants outlined their case for Willis’ removal.

Jordan previously demanded Willis answer questions related to allegations that the Fulton County DA coordinated with the Biden administration in an August 2023 letter sent shortly after Willis secured the indictment against Trump.

“It is noteworthy that just four days before this indictment, you launched a new campaign fundraising website that highlighted your investigation into President Trump,” Jordan wrote in the August letter. “Additionally, the forewoman of the special grand jury you convened to investigate President Trump earlier this year bragged during an unusual media tour about her excitement at the prospect of subpoenaing President Trump and getting to swear him in.”

Willis denied wrongdoing in a Jan. 14 address at Big Bethel AME Church, accusing her critics of “playing the race card,” while falsely claiming she paid the outside prosecutors the same rate. (RELATED: ‘They Are Toast’: Conservatives Erupt Over Fani Willis Hearing)

Wade reportedly earned $250 an hour while working on the case against Trump, compared to $200 an hour for John Floyd, a RICO expert, according to billing records obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Other documents obtained by the DCNF show that Floyd was initially paid $150 an hour.

Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

