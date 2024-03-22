FAA Issues Air Travel Warning Ahead Of Major Solar Event

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an air travel warning Thursday ahead of the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse.

The “Great North American Eclipse” is already making people all over America pretty crazy. And now it might have an impact on your ability to travel, according to a domestic notice from the FAA. The “special air traffic procedures” development for the eclipse is mostly designed for pilots, but there’s a lot more than just the flying that the FAA are worried about.

Aircraft are being warned of the potential for airborne holding, domestic and international departure timing issues, ramp congestion, and far higher traffic volume during the one-day event, and potentially the days surrounding it.

US Event Could Lead To Food And Fuel Shortages, And It Is Kind Of Funny https://t.co/VHWb7aaP2r — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 5, 2024

“Special security provisions may be in effect for this event, including, but not limited to, Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs), two-way radio communications, and discrete transponder requirements,” the FAA noted in the release.

Along with the FAA, states are already preparing for the extremely high number of Americans making the pilgrimage to the eclipse path. (RELATED: Space Junk Could Start Killing Humans, Terrifying FAA Report Says)

Towns and cities from Texas to Maine are already dealing with surge-pricing for the 3- to 4-minute-long event. Teachers have even admitted they’re incapable of stopping children from staring directly into the sun, so have relinquished their professional purpose to educate American youth during this fascinating scientific event.

To put it mildly, America has gone “crazy” with eclipse fever. I dread to think how bad people are going to feel after all the hype is over.