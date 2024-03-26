Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney Says She Has ‘Never Tried’ Coffee, Can Still Function On Two Hours Of Sleep

HBO Films' "Reality" New York Screening

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Famous actress Sydney Sweeney is the current Hollywood “it-girl” in high demand, but she swears she can function on minimal sleep and no coffee at all.

Sweeney said she can get by on very little shut-eye and seemed to be completely at ease with her unconventional sleep habits, according to a Monday interview with The Wall Street Journal. In fact, she said she doesn’t need an energy boost at all.

“I’ve never tried coffee before,” she said. “I just drink water.”

The star makes up for the lack of rest and absence of coffee by powering up with healthy food. “For breakfast, I like a berry bowl. Maybe some granola, bacon, a croissant, but I always go to berries,” she told WSJ.

Sydney Sweeney attends as Armani Beauty celebrates the launch of the My Way Refillable Parfum with Sydney Sweeney on April 28, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Armani beauty

Sydney Sweeney attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”  Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sydney Sweeney attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Miu Miu

The “Euphoria” actress pushed back on rumors that she only gets two hours of sleep each night, but she admitted she doesn’t get the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep each night that seems to be recommended for most people to function well.

“I sleep however many hours I get in a night,” she said, casually.

“But I’m known for being able to function off of very, very little for a very long amount of time.”

Sydney Sweeney attends The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The 26-year-old star said she starts her day at roughly 7:30 am and wakes up luxuriously by snuggling with her dog named Tank. After her furry cuddles are completed, she admits to being able to dive right into her busy schedule without the aid of any caffeine.

This may come as a surprise to many fans who are all too aware of the high demands and pressure Sweeney is currently facing in her career.

She has been topping the headlines recently with her newly released film, “Immaculate,” and her many other recent projects, including “Madame Web.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the Sydney screening of “Anyone But You” at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on December 18, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The star does know how to relax though, and when it’s time to dial-down her day, she knows just how to unwind.

“I love to do a face mask,” she told The Wall Street Journal. (RELATED: ‘Euphoria’ Halts Season 3 While In-Demand Cast Members Pursue Other Opportunities)

“I like these 111Skin face masks. And chill on the couch with Tank and read a book.”