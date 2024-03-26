Sydney Sweeney Says She Has ‘Never Tried’ Coffee, Can Still Function On Two Hours Of Sleep

Famous actress Sydney Sweeney is the current Hollywood “it-girl” in high demand, but she swears she can function on minimal sleep and no coffee at all.

Sweeney said she can get by on very little shut-eye and seemed to be completely at ease with her unconventional sleep habits, according to a Monday interview with The Wall Street Journal. In fact, she said she doesn’t need an energy boost at all.

“I’ve never tried coffee before,” she said. “I just drink water.”

The star makes up for the lack of rest and absence of coffee by powering up with healthy food. “For breakfast, I like a berry bowl. Maybe some granola, bacon, a croissant, but I always go to berries,” she told WSJ.

The “Euphoria” actress pushed back on rumors that she only gets two hours of sleep each night, but she admitted she doesn’t get the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep each night that seems to be recommended for most people to function well.

“I sleep however many hours I get in a night,” she said, casually.

“But I’m known for being able to function off of very, very little for a very long amount of time.”

The 26-year-old star said she starts her day at roughly 7:30 am and wakes up luxuriously by snuggling with her dog named Tank. After her furry cuddles are completed, she admits to being able to dive right into her busy schedule without the aid of any caffeine.

This may come as a surprise to many fans who are all too aware of the high demands and pressure Sweeney is currently facing in her career.

She has been topping the headlines recently with her newly released film, “Immaculate,” and her many other recent projects, including “Madame Web.”

The star does know how to relax though, and when it’s time to dial-down her day, she knows just how to unwind.

“I love to do a face mask,” she told The Wall Street Journal. (RELATED: ‘Euphoria’ Halts Season 3 While In-Demand Cast Members Pursue Other Opportunities)

“I like these 111Skin face masks. And chill on the couch with Tank and read a book.”