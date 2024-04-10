ROOKE: Meet Celebrities’ Favorite LA School Turning Their Kids Trans

A deeper look into a California school may explain why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter, Seraphina, used her grandfather’s funeral to announce that she will now identify as a man.

Seraphina isn’t the first famous teenager to suffer from sudden gender dysphoria. Affleck’s stepdaughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, claims to be non-binary, and one of Elon Musk’s sons calls himself a woman. All three of these children reportedly attend the same school, Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences, in Santa Monica, California.

Jennifer Lopez has a non-binary daughter. Ben Affleck has a Transgender daughter. Jennifer Lopez is married to Ben Affleck. What are the odds that 2 of their kids are Trans & Non-binary? pic.twitter.com/Hs2HELAPV0 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 10, 2024

The Kindergarten – 12th-grade school, which has been open for over 50 years, says it strives “to prepare students to think critically, express themselves openly, and commit themselves to lives that value community, justice, and activism.” If you know anything about how to spot a progressive left indoctrination camp parading as a school, the words community, justice, and activism should have raised alarm bells. (ROOKE: There’s An Easy Pivot For Trump On The Abortion Debate. Will He Take It?)

Schools like Crossroads aim to have a place where the elites can send their children to be turned into activists for social justice causes.

“Social justice is woven throughout every student’s experience at Crossroads, informing the lens through which they see the world. The K-12 curriculum provides students with a progressively nuanced exploration of historical and current-day inequities: locally, nationally and internationally. Through class projects; community service; clubs and organizations; student-led activism; and the Crossroads School Equity & Justice Institute, students learn about critical social justice issues, raise awareness among their peers and take action to affect meaningful change,” the website states.

Both girls are in the same class or close to Elon Musk’s son at Crossroads, a super progressive private in Santa Monica. Elon’s son, alas, is also trans. Crossroads School is a cross-sex hormone pipeline, seriously get your kid tf out https://t.co/hozAcZlMHg — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) April 9, 2024

Last May, the school held an “equity and justice” panel for members of the LGBTQ community to “discuss art and activism in the LGBTQ+ community” with the students. Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors hosted the panel, which included Professor Marlon M. Bailey, Ph.D., writer and documentary filmmaker Gregorio Davila, activist Don Kilhefner, Ph.D., and activist Bamby Salcedo.

Bamby Salcedo is a biological man who identifies as a woman. Salcedo is a transgender activist who was invited by the White House during the Obama administration and again by President Joe Biden to “advocate on the issues of safety, inclusion, as well as opportunities for transgender individuals,” according to his website Trans Latina Coalition.

✨ Looking back on our journey, we take pride in commemorating the significant milestones where our organization, alongside our remarkable leadership of Bamby Salcedo, was extended invitations to the esteemed halls of the White House. 🏳️‍⚧️👩🏼‍💼#TLC15 #TransLatinaCoalition #tbt pic.twitter.com/BqXiQjjCnq — The TransLatin@ Coalition (@TransLatina_C) March 14, 2024

Professor Bailey teaches Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Washinton University in St. Louis. One of his classes, “Gender and Sexuality in the African Diaspora,” claims to “examine how genders and sexualities are constructed, experienced, and lived in various socio/cultural geographies throughout the Black world.”

While none of the panelists should be allowed to influence impressionable children, the inclusion of Don Kilherner is most concerning. The school’s website introduces Kilherner as “co-founder/founding director of the LA LGBT Center and the co-founder (with Harry Hay) of the Radical Faeries movement.” Conveniently, it left out that Kilherner was one of the co-founders of the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) in Los Angeles. GLF promoted radical direct action that turned into the Stonewall Uprising of the 1970s. The Antifa-like activism led to riots and Gay Pride parades that eventually forced the LGBTQ agenda into mainstream society.

Stonewall was an uprising. No cops at #Pride. No pride in cops. No cops, period. pic.twitter.com/QucAptLj5q — PM Press (@PMPressOrg) June 28, 2023

Any average American parent would look at this line-up and be shocked their child’s school is allowing these radical activists the chance to introduce themes and topics in front of students. But knowing that Crossroads creates a welcoming environment for people who author books like “Butch Queens Up in Pumps: Gender, Performance, and Ballroom Culture in Detroit” written by Bailey, it makes sense why three high-profile children are coming out as members of the LGBTQ cult. (ROOKE: Biden Looks To Deal Fatal Blow To Girls’ Sports)

Don’t be fooled into thinking these panels are only happening in California. They are at your local public and private schools. This ideology is not just for the rich and famous. There has never been a more critical time for parents to be involved in their child’s education. The U.S. education system is captured by people who want to use their children to make a statement. They want them as activists for their causes and for other sinister purposes. Parents have a divine right to protect their children from these harmful ideologies and a responsibility to ensure they aren’t captured.