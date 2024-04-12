Destruction Plagues US As Multiple Extreme Weather Events Strike

A series of extreme weather events rocked the U.S. following Monday’s solar eclipse, bringing chaos and destruction to multiple states.

One of the most intense weather-related experiences caught on video in April comes from Chunchula, Alabama, where a tornado reportedly brought winds of up to 100 mph. In footage shared by AccuWeather, the twister can be seen dancing and destroying what appears to be residential or agricultural properties Wednesday as a kid says “‘cuz, that is a tornado.”

Debris flew through the air as a tornado swept through Chunchula, Alabama, yesterday. The NWS reported max winds around 100 mph. pic.twitter.com/eWveDg3kTJ — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 11, 2024

Over in Louisiana, drone footage captured the aftermath of an EF1 tornado that ripped through a community Wednesday. The town of Slidell seemed utterly torn apart, with trees having been ripped through cars as they piled up in parking lots.

Heavy water also lined broken roofs and flooded out streets, making clean up seem like an incredibly daunting task.

Residents in Slidell, Louisiana, are cleaning up after an EF1 tornado tore through the community on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/icehdOAr5U — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 11, 2024

Scenes of damage after a tornado tore through Slidell, Louisiana on Wednesday. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/WeVHeR7x4O — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 10, 2024

Damage in Slidell, Louisiana on Old Spanish Trail near City Drive. Multiple people have been transported to the hospital with injuries. 🎥: St. Tammany Parish pic.twitter.com/3b1L5i5Hro — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) April 10, 2024

Flooding also hit New Orleans, Louisiana, with rainfalls totaling 2- to 4-inches an hour in some parts of the city, AccuWeather reported. Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer was on site in NOLA when the waters started rising, giving his forecast and report of the incredible “dangerous” situation.

Timmer and his new mustache were also in New Roads, Louisiana, where the supercell storm ripped up plant life, causing “significant damage” and blocking roads.

Relentless rain is causing major flash flooding in the New Orleans area, with rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour in some areas. #LAwx #NOLA pic.twitter.com/NClRZjVfVB — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 10, 2024

Officials urged people to avoid driving in New Orleans on Wednesday due to severe flooding, but one intrepid Tesla Cyber Truck driver tried to punch on through. pic.twitter.com/n27EdGFKeW — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 11, 2024

Extreme meteorologist @ReedTimmerUSA has a look at tornado damage along a road in New Roads, Louisiana, as severe storms sweep across the South. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/nqxHzUW7Ag — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 10, 2024

Bad weather also blasted Texas. One video shared by AccuWeather shows enormous hail hitting cars in a parking lot in Dallas-Fort Worth. Rainwater also flooded out agricultural land, forcing farmers to rescue their horses from the chest-high waters near Kirbyville.

Yikes! Hail hammered the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area Monday night amid a severe thunderstorm. pic.twitter.com/oXBKWSqjQr — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 11, 2024

A Texas man rescued a group of horses from a barn flooded with several feet of water following heavy rainfall in Kirbyville. pic.twitter.com/a0dJYbN5oZ — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 11, 2024

With hurricane season expected to start early in 2024, be prepared for more wild weather as we head into summer. (RELATED: US Cities Are Sinking Into The Ocean, And It Has Nothing To Do With Wild Weather)

The most important thing you can do to protect your family is keep an eye on the forecast, and use your best instincts. Some people have the ability to feel the weather coming before it hits. Don’t ignore those instincts.