‘Yeah, I Think There’s A Cover Up’: Rep. Tim Burchett Has Hilarious Reaction To Classified UFO Briefing

Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett claimed Wednesday that he believes the federal government is covering up evidence of extraterrestrial life and technologies on Earth.

Burchett was one of a handful of lawmakers invited to a classified briefing on UFOs (known as “unidentified anomalous phenomena” or “UAPs” to some) on Wednesday, after which he immediately told NewsNation “I think there’s a cover up.”

Burchett was asked point-blank if he was “satisfied” with what he heard in the meeting, to which he responded, “No, it’s always compartmentalized, we can’t get into certain things.”

Burchett noted that while he didn’t think he and his colleagues were necessarily being lied to, he feels there’s a lot of “arrogance” from the “so-called intelligence community.” The lawmaker looked tired during the interview, noting that he was “tired” after listening to the “mundane” and “boring” briefing.

“It’s complete disinformation,” he said of what the intelligence community is willing to share.

GOP Rep Who Got Classified UFO Briefing Says They Could Be ‘Angels’ From Another Dimension https://t.co/byMUxx2Azz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 21, 2024

“There are tens of millions of dollars that we’ve spent investigating these things. We’ve had departments tell us that they have recovery units, but they won’t release full reports. Everything’s covered up,” Bruchett continued.

Burchett also claimed that members of the intelligence community think that the general public doesn’t “deserve” to know what our tax dollars are being spent on within these UFO departments. (RELATED: Aliens Are ‘Real’ And ‘Covered-Up,’ Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett Claims)

“I can’t tell you how many conversations I’ve had with high-ranking officials that have told me that America really can’t handle this stuff. It’s not their position to tell me who or what I can handle. We’re Americans, we ought to be able to take it, give it to us,” Burchett concluded, adding that he plans to keep fighting for transparency.