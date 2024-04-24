‘They Are Huge Mistakes’: Harris Faulkner Shuts Down Liberal Co-Panelist Who Defended Biden’s ‘Gaffes’

Fox News host Harris Faulkner shut down a liberal co-panelist who attempted to defend gaffes made by President Joe Biden during his presidency.

The panelists discussed Biden’s verbal gaffes after showing a clip where Biden claimed on Tuesday to have spoken in Washington state earlier in the day, despite not having done so. Talk-show host Leslie Marshall tried to deflect from Biden’s gaffes by saying everyone misspeaks. (RELATED: ‘Legal Terrorism’: Harris Faulkner Scorches Prosecution And Judge For ‘Contentious’ Treatment Of Trump Team)

“What I’m saying is I think it’s normal for people to make gaffes,” Marshall said. “I use notes when I give speeches, I’m not running for president but at the same time-”

Faulkner cut Marshall off to note the issues with Biden’s performance.

“You do a radio show for hours. It’s rare for you to mix things up,” Faulkner said. “I would hope that that would be the case because you’re good at what you do and your mind is sharp. I’m not so certain that he’s good at what he does or that his mind is sharp.”

WATCH:



“There are two words that I really, really with all my heart wish he hadn’t said: ‘minor incursion,’” Faulkner continued. “Now, I don’t know if that was on a card, if that was a gaffe, if that was a lie, if that was his fantasy about what foreign policy would work. That was the biggest gaffe that I think he will ever regret.”

Biden said in January 2022 that America’s response to a Russia invasion of Ukraine would “depend on what it does,” calling it a “minor incursion.” Russia invaded Ukraine February 24, 2022, launching a massive attack across the latter country.

“Now, the other thing, he didn’t say was looking at his watch when the caskets were on the tarmac that had just come back from Afghanistan with those families, those flag-draped caskets of the 13 Americas who died, on his watch because of the way he chose not to listen to the generals and pull out, ineffectively, out of Afghanistan after 20 years of war,” Faulkner said. “So there have been things that he’s done and some words that he’s said. They’re gaffy and they are huge mistakes, big ramifications for the rest of the world.”

Several family members of Marines killed during the evacuation from Kabul in August 2021 said that Biden checked his watch during the ceremony where the fallen servicemembers were delivered to Dover Air Force Base.

“We make those mistakes, we correct them, we try to in real time and move on,” Faulkner said. “This is something different. This is the leader of the free world and he is losing credibility even on his own side of the aisle as Kayleigh has pointed out. This is serious business. It’s not age and acuity only. I think that’s just kind of who he is.”

