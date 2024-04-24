Entertainment

Son Of The Late Anne Heche Says Her Estate Is $6 Million Debt

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Anne Heche’s Son, Homer Laffoon, filed court documents stating he cannot close her estate, due to its inability to pay back $6 million in creditor claims.

Laffoon said his late mother’s estate is “not yet in a condition to be closed,” due to outstanding debts, according to court documents reviewed by People. The paperwork indicated that seven creditors filed claims against the estate, with three of them seeking $2 million each. The couple that owned the home Heche crashed into, a woman that was renting the property and lost her belongings, and Heche’s ex-husband, Thomas Jane, are among the creditors listed, according to People.

Jane filed paperwork seeking $149,106.04 from Heche’s estate, according to People.

22-year-old Laffoon, the proprietor of Heche’s estate, said Heche’s estate currently consists of a “modest bank account, royalty payments and other residual income from pre-death projects, a corporation in which the Decedent was the sole shareholder (used for projects in development and business functions related to Decedent’s career in the entertainment industry), an LLC membership interest related to a podcast Decedent helped create and tangible personal property items,” according to People.

Charred debris and caution tape are seen at the site where US actress Anne Heche crashed into a home in Mar Vista, California on August 8, 2022. - US actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized in critical condition after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, US media reported on August 5, 2022. The 53-year-old actress initially crashed into an apartment building garage before driving off, according to images collected by TMZ. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Charred debris and caution tape are seen at the site where US actress Anne Heche crashed into a home in Mar Vista, California on August 8, 2022. Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Some of Heche’s assets were calculated to amount to $110,000, and others have yet to be appraised.

Heche’s son noted that sales of the posthumous memoir, “Call Me Anne,” were “not strong,” and claimed the total income brought in through this revenue source is estimated to be less than $25,000 in total.

He said he is “actively engaged in attempts to negotiate appropriate settlements of the claims against the Estate,” at this time, according to People.

Laffoon said he is “cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation,” and noted his efforts have included, “substantial meet and confer efforts with the creditors in an attempt to avoid protracted and expensive litigation,” according to People. (RELATED: Resident Of House Struck By Anne Heche’s Vehicle Lost ‘An Entire Lifetime Of Possessions’)

Heche was pronounced legally dead Aug.12 after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles, Aug. 5, 2022. She was kept alive in a coma to prepare her organs for donation, before she was taken off life support.

 