I’m Game: An Interesting TV Show Is Coming Out About Shohei Ohtani And His Translator Allegedly Stealing $17M From Him

I’ve already got my popcorn ready for this one.

Do you guys remember that gambling scandal that surrounded Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani because of ex-translator Ippei Mizuhara stealing millions from him to pay off a bookie? … Welp, that interesting saga is apparently being made into a television show. (RELATED: LSU Softball’s Sydney Berzon Throws Whopping 208 Pitches During Incredible 14-Inning Gem In SEC Tournament Win)

A scripted series is currently being developed by Lionsgate Television that will highlight the craziness that sent off a wildfire around baseball’s poster boy and exposed his translator (and friend) for allegedly stealing around $17 million from him. The alleged theft stemmed from Mizuhara paying off betting debts to a bookmaker in California, according to the studio per the New York Post.

“This is major league baseball’s biggest sports gambling scandal since Pete Rose – and at its center is its biggest star, one that MLB has hitched its wagon on. We’ll get to the heart of the story – a story of trust, betrayal and the trappings of wealth and fame,” said producer Albert Chen in a statement.

Sports, gambling, witnessing drama … three of my favorite things, so you better believe I’m ready to go with this one.

The problem: I don’t really see Major League Baseball letting this happen. I mean, seriously, do you think MLB is going to let their BIGGEST superstar be put under a spotlight like this?

Ha! I’ll have my popcorn on standby, but I highly doubt we ever see this become a reality — at least here in modern-day history.