Iconic Actor And Comedian Rudy Moreno Dead At 66 After Battling Pneumonia

Actor and comedian Rudy Moreno died at the age of 66 after battling pneumonia, his agent confirmed Saturday to TMZ.

Moreno passed away after being treated in a hospital ICU, his agent, Mark Scroggs, told the outlet. While the exact cause of death was not disclosed, Moreno had reportedly been suffering from pneumonia and was undergoing dialysis treatment.

Moreno was a respected figure in the Los Angeles comedy scene and a familiar face on television. His comedic talent graced a variety of popular TV shows over the years, including “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Arrested Development,” “Monk,” “The Shield,” “Judging Amy” and “The Kingpin” according to IMDB. The comedy veteran’s career was also marked by his connections with other comedians, having shared the stage with names like Gabriel Iglesias, Sinbad and Craig Robinson, TMZ reported. He also made appearances on the talk show “Lopez Tonight,” where he showcased his stand-up skills.

Tributes from the comedy community poured in, with celebrities like Ken Jeong and Dante The Comic sharing fond memories of the late comedian. (RELATED: ‘Rocky’ And ‘Predator’ Actor Carl Weathers Dead At 76)

I am devastated. I am gutted today. One of my favorite people in this world has passed away. The Godfather of comedy is gone. Rudy Moreno has left the world! He was not only a great comedian, he was an even better friend. I will honor your name forever! I love you Rudy! pic.twitter.com/DpfnT8RgXE — Dante (@Dantethecomic) May 11, 2024

My heart is truly broken. Rudy Moreno, the Godfather of Latino Comedy, was the first person to book me at the Ice House. In fact, the first time my wife ever saw me do standup was at the Ice House on Rudy’s show. All this ultimately led to me doing my Netflix special at the Ice… pic.twitter.com/aWXGr30av1 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) May 11, 2024

Aside from leaving behind a legacy of laughter, Moreno is survived by his wife, Arlene, and their children, according to TMZ.