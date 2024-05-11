Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Divorcing After 18 Years Of Marriage

Creed frontman Scott Stapp and his wife, Jaclyn, have ended their 18-year marriage.

The Daily Caller spoke directly with Stapp’s representative and confirmed the couple officially split. Scott and Jaclyn each filed for divorce separately, with the most recent filing being from May 2023 in Williamson County, Tennessee, according to People. Scott, 50, and Jaclyn, 43, are parents to three children, aged 17, 13 and 6.

“Out of respect for their family, Scott intends to navigate this difficult time privately,” his representative told The Daily Caller on Saturday.

Every effort was made to keep their family together, according to a person close to the situation.

“Scott and Jaclyn had determined the marriage was over but continued to try to make it work,” they said, according to People.

Scott and Jaclyn reportedly met at a 2006 gala for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in New York and married Feb. 11, 2006.

The famous singer, who overcame a challenging childhood, spoke lovingly of his family during a March interview.

“I never had a family like this. They’ve really demonstrated to me what a family is all about, and having each other’s backs and sticking together,” he told People.

“It’s definitely something that’s rubbed off on me and that I’ve learned from, and hopefully we’ll be able to carry that forward in my life no matter how the story unfolds,” he said.

Jaclyn spoke publicly about seeking therapy after Scott suffered a public breakdown in 2014, which included a misdiagnosis of bipolar disorder. The Creed frontman recovered from substance abuse and has been working hard to continue along a path of healing and sobriety.

Scott recently spoke about his new album, “Higher Power,” which tells the tale of his highs and lows.

“I’ve gone through a pretty difficult period in life over the last four years,” he said, according to People. (RELATED: Britney Spears Finalizes Divorce After 14 Months Of Marriage: REPORT)

“I’m hanging in there — just one hour at a time, one thing at a time. Taking little bites of the elephant and then just waking up again and doing it all over the next day. A lot going on, but all good stuff,” he said.