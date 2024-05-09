Former NBA Star Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Sentenced To Prison For 40 Months Over Fraud Scheme: REPORT

Glen “Big Baby” Davis, a former NBA forward and college basketball legend was sentenced to prison for 40 months Thursday by a federal judge, as well as three years of supervised release. His punishment stems from his conviction back in Nov. 2023 for allegedly being a part of a scheme to defraud the NBA’s health care benefits plan, according to ESPN.

A total of 22 people, featuring 18 ex-players such as Keyon Dooling and Terrence Williams, have also received sentences in the same case for filing fraudulent medical claims through the NBA Players Health and Benefit Welfare Plan, per the outlet.

The 38-year-old Davis was first indicted back in Oct. 2021, and since then, has maintained his claims that he’s innocent. However, he was ruled guilty of several fraud charges and conspiring to make false statements. In restitution, he has to pay $80,000. With his supervised release, his conditions are having to receive mandatory drug rehab and also participating in a financial management class, via ESPN.

The alleged leader of this entire operation was Williams, with the Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney’s Office describing it as a “wide-ranging scheme to steal millions of dollars.” In Aug. 2023, Williams was given a 10-year prison sentence, according to the outlet.

Except for Williams, no other ex-NBA player has gotten more time in prison than “Big Baby.” Convicted with Davis in Nov. was former NBA guard William Bynum, landing 18 months in prison in April, with part of the punishment stemming from him lying under oath to a jury, per ESPN.