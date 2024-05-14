Former Nickelodeon Child Star Lori Beth Denberg Claims Dan Schneider Showed Her Porn, Fondled Her Breasts

Former “All That” star Lori Beth Denberg claimed Nickelodeon’s Dan Schneider showed her pornography and allegedly tried to engage her in phone sex during her time on the show.

Denberg recalled an incident in 1995 during which time she alleged that Schneider called her into his office and told her to shut the door. She was a 19-year-old actress on his hit comedy show at the time, according to Business Insider. Denberg claimed that during their discussion, Schneider began showing her clips of porn videos on his computer, including the “grand finale,” which involved a woman performing oral sex on a donkey, according to Business Insider.

“I feel like that is the first time he preyed on me,” Denberg told Business Insider during a recent interview.

She went on to say Schneider allegedly put her in a number of uncomfortable situations and allegedly played porn in front of her numerous times. There was one particular alleged exchange with the powerful Nickelodeon executive, who was a full decade older than her, that allegedly involved Schneider initiating phone sex, according to Business Insider.

Denberg said she is now able to reflect on the circumstances and identify that there was a power imbalance at the time. The former child star also claimed that Schneider lashed out at her and made her feel uneasy.

She alleged that her relationship with Schneider morphed into a “weird, abusive friendship.” Denberg claimed that one night she watched “Jeopardy” with Schneider, and they made a bet that the winner with the most correct answers would get a massage. She went on to say that the massage turned into Schneider allegedly fondling her breasts and putting his mouth on them, according to Business Insider.

Schneider, now 58 years old, addressed the allegations Denberg made against him by saying her accusations are “wildly exaggerated and, in most cases, false,” according to Business Insider.

“As I have previously stated, there were times, particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment as a leader,” Schneider said.

“If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do,” he noted. (RELATED: Dan Schneider Sues For Defamation Over His Depiction As A Child Abuser In Docuseries: REPORT)

Schneider was accused of inappropriate behavior during his reign on shows such as “The Amanda Show,” “Drake and Josh” and “iCarly.” The allegations against Schneider were highlighted in the recently released documentary, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” and were linked to the allegations made by Drake Bell in recent weeks.