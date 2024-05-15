Arena Football League Brings On Jeff Fisher As Interim Commissioner

Jeff Fisher is headed back to the AFL!

Amid a wild debut, the new iteration of the Arena Football League (AFL) was seeking a replacement commissioner, so what do they do?

They pulled a move right out of a spring league playbook by bringing in former NFL talent — enter Jeff Fisher. (RELATED: ‘What A Robbery’: Jared Goff’s History-Making Contract Extension With Lions Gets Roasted By Fans)

The ex-head coach of the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams confirmed Tuesday that he has accepted the position as interim commissioner of a relaunched AFL, according to Lauren Walsh of WSMV. The outgoing commissioner, Lee Hutton III, is moving on in response to pressure from league owners, according to Main Street Clarksville.

For years now, Fisher has been working in spring football, originally as head coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers. His most recent experience was in the AFL, as a member of the ownership group for the Nashville Kats.

The Albany Firebirds are proud to congratulate Jeff Fisher as the new interim commissioner of the Arena Football League. 🔥🦅 pic.twitter.com/2CxKW6yjmu — Albany Firebirds (@FirebirdsAFL) May 15, 2024

This is pretty cool … it won’t be enough to get me to watch the Arena Football League, but still pretty cool.

And that’s no disrespect to the AFL, they had mad swag back in the day.

I just have a ton of stuff on my plate and my “fanwidth” is at its maximum … but shoutout to the AFL. I hope it all works out (spoiler: it won’t).