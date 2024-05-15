Paris Hilton Thanks Fans For Advising Her She Was Making Major Safety Mistake With Her Children

Paris Hilton tuned in to the comments on her social media account that called her out for putting her own children at risk, and quickly corrected her error.

The socialite previously posted a video of her children in car seats, inside her van, after she had buckled them in. Eagle-eyed social media users immediately noticed the star had put the infant seats in her car, facing forward, but her very young children both required a rear-facing car seat installation. Hilton took immediate action in a new video, seen here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Young infants under a certain weight and height threshold run the risk of being injured by the deployment of a vehicular airbag during a collision, which makes the rear-facing installation a requirement for kids that are Hilton’s age and size.

Her followers were quick to ding the star in her comment section to let them know about the error.

Hilton deleted the first video that showed the seats installed incorrectly. She humbly thanked her fans for letting her know she was doing something wrong.

Hilton returned with a brand new clip on social media Monday. She addressed the backlash by admitting she’s new to motherhood and said she appreciated the correction. The new clip featured her children, London and Phoenix seated in their car seats in the vehicle once more – this time, facing the right direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

“Thanks for the mom advice, I’m new to this☺️ The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom van,” she wrote to TikTok.

Fans acknowledged Paris for owning up to her parenting error.

User @Illicit👽karma👽 wrote, “I love that you showed you were vulnerable and not perfect and took the advice 🥰,” which solicited a response from Hilton herself.

“No one is perfect 😇 love you 💗,” she said. (RELATED: Dolly Parton Opens Up About Missing Out On Motherhood)

Hilton engaged heavily with her fans in the comment section, at one point writing, “I am a new mom and just learning as I go. So I appreciate advice when it is kind 😇 as I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be,” she said.

Some online users kept coming at Hilton with criticism, but she continued taking it in stride.