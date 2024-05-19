Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy Set In Virginia Interrupted By Pro-Palestinian Heckler

A pro-Palestinian heckler interrupted Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy set in Norfolk, Virginia Saturday night.

During Seinfeld’s performance at Chrysler Hall, a protester disrupted the show by shouting statements concerning children in Gaza and criticizing American financial support for what he labeled as genocide. Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, with a pro-Palestine user uploading one and praising the heckler.

“Last night, brave protesters disrupted Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy show in Norfolk. Seinfeld and the audience were apparently upset how the protesters showed support for innocent children in Gaza,” hamptonroads4palestine wrote in the caption of the video.

The video showed the protester calling out, “Save the children of Gaza,” and “No more American tax dollars for genocide.” As he was escorted out by security, some audience members mocked the situation by chanting “Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!”

Seinfeld responded to the interruption by apologizing to the audience for the disruption and later made light of the situation with a joke, WTKR reported. It remains unclear how many protesters were present at the event, as reports only confirm the ejection of one individual. (RELATED: Pro-Palestine Protester Praises North Korea For Supporting Palestine, Says History Shows ‘Ceasefire Is Not Enough’)

In response to the disturbance, the show’s producer, SevenVenues, issued a statement expressing disappointment over the disruption of the sold-out event.

“We are deeply disappointed that a group of protestors disrupted tonight’s sold-out Jerry Seinfeld performance at Chrysler Hall,” the producers said in a statement, according to WTKR. “SevenVenues stands by its policy to remove hecklers and those who disrupt a performance, and will continue to protect the freedom of its patrons to enjoy an artist of their choosing without disruption.”