Travis Scott And Tyga Allegedly Throw Punches In Wild Brawl

Travis Scott and Tyga allegedly threw punches in a fight in Cannes, and Cher’s boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, was reportedly part of the brawl.

Videos showing multiple angles of the altercation have been widely shared on social media, but the grainy footage made it difficult to decipher what was actually happening, and who started the fight. The fight seems to have also included 808 Mafia producer, Southside, and allegedly erupted at an event hosted by Richie Akiva, according to TMZ. Punches were allegedly thrown and bodies were tossed onto the furniture in the dark video footage of the after-party chaos.

Travis Scott and Tyga got into a physical altercation in Cannes 😳 pic.twitter.com/ay2e2Ufb9t — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 24, 2024

Sources close to the situation said the fight was allegedly sparked by Richie when he took the microphone and gave props to both Tyga and Travis Scott in the same sentence. He allegedly named both artists in the same sentence as he shouted out to the guests to let them know there were some big names in attendance, according to TMZ.

Scott and Tyga were both behind the DJ booth at the time Richie made his announcement and bundled both of their names into one shout-out. An insider reportedly said Scott was “pissed off” about being referenced in the same category as Tyga. It is believed that Scott allegedly snatched the microphone right out of Richie’s hand to get him to stop talking, according to TMZ.

Edwards allegedly became involved when he got in Scott’s face to defend his friend, Tyga, according to TMZ.

Scott then allegedly approached Tyga’s security and shouted out threats before storming off stag and returning with Southside.

Sources said Southside and Edwards allegedly initiated the physical brawl by pushing at one another, and then Edwards allegedly went in hot with several uppercuts. Scott reportedly pulled Edwards off Southside and narrowly avoided falling off the stage. (RELATED: Video Emerges Of Bam Margera Throwing Punches In A Street Fight)

Another source said Edwards and someone from Tyga’s camp allegedly began punching at Travis.

It does not appear that anyone was seriously injured during this alleged altercation. None of the involved parties have publicly addressed this incident.