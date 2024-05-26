At Least Nine Dead After Tornado-Causing Storms Hit Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas

Deadly storms have killed at least nine people after raging through Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, the Associated Press (AP) reported Sunday.

Powerful tornadoes whirled through the three states, destroying homes as well as a truck stop in which drivers were taking shelter from the storms, the AP reported.

Five of those reported to have perished were in Texas, close to its border with Oklahoma. A tornado tore through the region Saturday evening and caused damage in a rural area close to a mobile home park, according to the outlet. In Oklahoma, wedding guests were reportedly injured by the storm, which left tens of thousands of people without power.

“It’s just a trail of debris left. The devastation is pretty severe,” Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told the AP.

The sheriff explained that “Search and rescue is ongoing” and that the authorities have “already started to do recovery of the deceased, as well,” according to NPR.

Two individuals were reportedly killed in Arkansas, including a 26-year-old woman who was found outside a destroyed home. Three family members in Texas were killed near Valley View, the sheriff told the AP. (RELATED: Another Day Of Tornadoes Hitting Multiple States)

In addition to the deaths, 80 injuries resulted across all three states, according to The Weather Channel. Two-inch hail pounded some areas in Texas, along with 72-mph wind gusts, according to the outlet.

These storms are the latest in a series of deadly disasters afflicting the Plains, Midwest and South in May, The Weather Channel reported. There were also multiple reports of hail and high winds in eastern Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Arkansas, according to the outlet.