‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor Shot And Killed In Alleged Theft Incident

Johnny Wactor was shot and killed during an alleged theft incident Saturday morning in downtown Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

The actor known for his role on “General Hospital,” lost his life at the age of 37 after he was shot during an incident involving three suspects, the outlet reported. The assailants were allegedly tampering with his car and attempting to steal a catalytic converter, according to the outlet. Despite not engaging or attempting to stop the assailants, Wactor was fatally shot, his mother, Scarlett, told TMZ.

‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor Shot, Killed During Robbery Attempt | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/0TZ9SkbBJ5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 26, 2024

Wactor was with a colleague at the time of the incident, and the assailants fled the scene after he was shot, Forbes reported. Paramedics arrived immediately, but Wactor succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to the outlet.

Wactor, born on August 31, 1986 in Charleston, South Carolina, first appeared on television in various roles in three episodes of the Lifetime drama “Army Wives” between 2007 and 2009, according to the outlet. In 2013, he joined the cast of NBC summer supernatural drama “Siberia,” filmed in the format of a reality show. In the series, 16 contestants battled for survival in a remote Siberian territory, Forbes stated. (RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Star Robyn Bernard Found Dead In Open Field)

The death of Wactor hit both fans and colleagues, particularly those who admired his pivotal role as Brando Corbin on “General Hospital” from 2020 to 2022. Wactor crafted an impressive career over fifteen years, according to TMZ. His diverse body of work includes appearances on “Westworld,” “The OA,” “NCIS,” “Station 19,” “Criminal Minds” and “Hollywood Girl.”