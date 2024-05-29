Charlamagne Tha God Tells Fox News Kamala Harris ‘Handcuffed’ By Biden Admin

Charlamagne Tha God told Fox News Wednesday morning that Vice President Kamala Harris is “handcuffed” by the President Joe Biden’s administration.

As top members of the Democratic Party are reportedly in panic over the prospect of former President Donald Trump defeating President Joe Biden in a 2024 rematch, speculation swirls surrounding whether Biden will step aside before the Democratic National Convention, leaving Harris as his most obvious possible successor. Charlamagne Tha God told “Fox and Friends” that he believes Harris is not currently “in a position” to enact her own preferred agenda because she does not want to “overstep” Biden.

“I’ve said it a million times. Vice President Kamala Harris should be coming on Fox,” Charlamagne Tha God said. “Like, they, they’re afraid of Fox, right? So, my whole thing is, go to Fox, have conversations with, you know, the personalities on Fox and talk to the Fox audience. Very hard to misconstrue, you know, what somebody is saying when you’re actually watching them say it.”

“Understood too, because you know Kamala Harris went, uh, before she was vice president. And you, and you had great hope for her, and that was one of the reasons you supported the Biden-Harris ticket last time,” Kilmeade said.

“She was the reason,” Charlamagne Tha God clarified.

“She was the reason. And what happened?” Kilmeade asked.

“I think that, you know, she’s handcuffed a lot by this administration,” Charlamagne Tha God told the Fox News host. “And it’s interesting because—”

“What do you think that?” Kilmeade interjected. “Why do you think she’s handcuffed?”

“Because I know her. And I know what she stands for, and I know, you know, the things that she wants to do that she may not necessarily, you know, be in a position to do because she doesn’t wanna overstep the president.”

Charlamagne Tha God declined to endorse Biden despite “The View” co-hosts pressuring him to do so during a May 22 appearance on the show. The liberal radio host who previously endorsed Biden for president during the 2020 election has become a frequent critic of the Democratic incumbent. (RELATED: Bill Maher, Greg Gutfeld Bicker About Trump In Maher’s First Fox Appearance)

Harris has ramped up her involvement in Biden’s reelection campaign as the Democratic president sags in key swing state polls against Trump. The vice president announced a pro-abortion tour across multiple states taking aim at the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022. Harris also also drew attention to herself after dropping an f-bomb at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) summit earlier this month in what appeared to be an attempt to appeal to young voters.