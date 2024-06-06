‘This Is A Blatant Lie’: Fox News Anchor Hits Back With Receipts In Feud With Biden Camp

Fox News anchor John Roberts hit back Wednesday with receipts in his feud with the Biden campaign over their claims promoting a cap on insulin prices.

The back-and-forth began when Roberts challenged the Biden campaign’s messaging promoting a cap on insulin prices Monday, with the “America Reports” anchor saying, “I think it already kind of happened” during the Trump administration. Roberts mentioned that former President Donald Trump signed an executive order capping the price of insulin for Medicare recipients in May 2020.

The Biden-Harris HQ campaign account jumped on Roberts’ remarks later on Monday, calling them “a blatant lie.”

“FACT CHECK: This is a blatant lie. Trump did not cap insulin costs. President Biden did for seniors through the Inflation Reduction Act. Trump’s Project 2025 wants to repeal it, which would raise insulin costs for over a million Americans,” the Biden campaign wrote on X.

Fox host tries to claim Trump, not President Biden, capped insulin at $35/month FACT CHECK: This is a blatant lie. Trump did not cap insulin costs, President Biden did for seniors through the Inflation Reduction Act. Trump’s Project 2025 wants to repeal it, which would raise… pic.twitter.com/iDrrBKEIhf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 3, 2024

Roberts responded on-air Tuesday, directly addressing the Biden campaign’s social media post with “receipts to dispute the Biden campaign’s claim about what [he] said.” The Fox News anchor read aloud a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services press release from May 26, 2020 that contradicted the Democratic president’s campaign. (RELATED: Biden Triples Down On Major Trump Policy After Criticizing It During 2020 Campaign)



🔥 Fox News host John Roberts hits back at the Biden campaign after they accuse him of a ‘blatant lie’ over his reporting that Trump capped insulin at $35 a month After providing the receipts showing it was Trump, not Biden, who capped insulin costs, John adds: “We invited a… pic.twitter.com/PV0Ma1Nnir — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 4, 2024

“Today, under President Trump’s leadership, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that over 1,750 standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans with prescription drug coverage have applied to offer lower insulin costs through the Part D Senior Savings Model for the 2021 plan year. Across the nation, participating enhanced Part D prescription drug plans will provide Medicare beneficiaries access to a broad set of insulins at a maximum $35 copay for a month’s supply, from the beginning of the year through the Part D coverage gap. The model follows on the Trump Administration’s previously announced 13.5 percent decline in the average monthly basic Part D premium since 2017 to the lowest level in seven year,” the statement said.

Roberts also played footage of American Diabetes Association CEO Tracy Brown delivering remarks praising Trump’s executive action from the White House Rose Garden on the same day. He noted that several CEOs from participating drug companies were in attendance at the ceremony.

Biden paused Trump’s executive action meant to lower the price of insulin on his second day in office, a move Roberts did not mention. In March 2021, the Trump-era order was allowed to take effect, and the Biden administration has since spent three years taking credit for this.