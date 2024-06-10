Video Shows Arson Attempt Goes Awry As Man Catches Fire Trying To Allegedly Burn Ex-Girlfriend’s House

A video captured a man in Albuquerque setting himself on fire after allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend’s home on fire last May 24, KOAT Action 7 News reported.

Artemio Sanchez-Ortega, 46, is currently being pursued by law enforcement after he allegedly set his ex-girlfriend’s home on fire while she and her children were inside. The incident was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera showing Sanchez-Ortega on fire as he fled the scene, as seen on video shared by KOAT Action 7 News.

Wannabe arsonist sets himself on fire as he tries to torch ex-girlfriend’s house: video https://t.co/U8mKPfKmj8 pic.twitter.com/d6uTZ5MWIz — New York Post (@nypost) June 10, 2024

The surveillance footage provided by Daniel Provine, a neighbor, gave investigators evidence of the incident.

“The absurdity of seeing someone with such bitterness to light the fire and the ineptitude to get caught in flames, in the process— It was absolutely absurd and really unfortunate. I feel terrible for the neighbors wanted to do whatever I could to help,” Daniel Provine told KOAT Action 7 News.

Sanchez-Ortega’s ex-girlfriend reported he called her multiple times before the fire and appeared to be intoxicated during their last conversation on the evening of the incident, KOAT Action 7 News reported. Albuquerque Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to find two vehicles on fire inside the property, with flames spreading to a third vehicle and the residence itself. The victim and her children, who were home at the time, were unharmed. (RELATED: Naked Woman Detained For Lighting Church On Fire, Lights Police Car On Fire)

Sanchez-Ortega faces charges under the law, with the act of arson causing damages exceeding $20,000 classified as a second-degree felony, according to KOAT Action 7 News.