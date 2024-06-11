Rory McIlroy, Wife Call Off Divorce After They ‘Resolved Our Differences’

Love is in the air!

A lawyer who is representing PGA superstar Rory McIlroy filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss on a voluntary basis a petition to divorce his wife of seven years, which was filed in May on behalf of McIlroy in a Florida court, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Xander Schauffele Talked Smack To Michael Jordan On The Golf Course, And Learned The Hard Way That’s A Big No-No)

Speaking Tuesday with The Guardian of London, McIlroy told the outlet he and his wife, Erica Stoll, have reconciled. According to court records, per ESPN, the case is now closed.

“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate,” said McIlroy in his statement, per The Guardian. “Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game. Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

Rory & Erica have called off their divorce. pic.twitter.com/VcUuKQqZyM — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) June 11, 2024

After the news of divorce, a lot of us thought Rory was going to go on a tear and get right back into the bachelor life, especially following the Amanda Balionis rumors …

Rory McIlroy-Amanda Balionis romance rumors are ‘talk of the links’ after golfer’s divorce https://t.co/v1fGafUfAa pic.twitter.com/QW7x3gX0G8 — New York Post (@nypost) May 22, 2024

But things haven’t really gone like that, so when I originally saw this update, it wasn’t the most surprising thing in the world.

Rory hasn’t really been himself since winning the Wells Fargo Classic, he’s seemed so out of whack that he’s actually been irrelevant to a degree in regards to tournament leaderboards. It’s clear something has been going on with the guy, and I think we may have just found our answer.

McIlroy was missing his wife … ain’t nothing wrong with that.