MSNBC Ruthlessly Cuts To Trump Coverage As Manchester Victims Scream In Background [VIDEO]

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews ruthlessly cut away from video of people screaming after a terror attack Monday night in order to hone in on “shocking news” from Washington regarding President Trump and old accusations of his campaign colluding with Russia.

“Police say there have been a number of fatalities and a serious incident after a concert at Manchester arena,” Matthews says in the opening of his segment. News had just broken that at least 20 were dead and hundreds wounded. “A senior U.S. intelligence official tells NBC news there has been an explosion.”

As Matthews speaks, a video plays in the background from the arena, and loud screams are heard as people on the scene navigate the aftermath of the attack. Matthews nevertheless quickly moved on to a more pressing matter.

“We’ll get the latest on that in a minute,” he said. “We begin however, with the shocking news in Washington tonight.”

That news, Trump asking the intelligence officials to dismiss media reports of alleged Russian collusion, actually took place months ago. Still, Matthews deemed it more important than a developing terrorist attack.

And while some of the details of the Washington Post report are new, the thread of the Trump campaign asking intelligence officials to tamp down on media reports accusations of collusion with Russia is not. Reports circulated as early as February that Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus asked the FBI to deny reports that campaign advisers were communicating with Russian intelligence agents during the campaign.

