CNN president Jeff Zucker said in an interview with Mediaite published Thursday that CNN was late covering the Manchester bombing because “CNN is held to a different standard.”

As The Daily Caller reported on the night of the attack, CNN and MSNBC ignored the story for nearly an hour while Fox News was covering it extensively.

Initial reports of an explosion came around 6 p.m. EST, and Fox News began extensive coverage of the attack by 6:50 p.m. EST. By that time, close to 20 people had been reported dead. Nonetheless, Erin Burnett, who hosts a CNN show at 7 p.m. EST, didn’t even mention the attack until 17 minutes into her show.

But Zucker offered an interesting defense for the network’s late coverage of the brutal attack.

“We’re not in a race to be first. We’re in a race to be right,” Zucker told Mediaite. “CNN is held to a different standard than other cable networks that focus primarily on opinion.”

“People come to us for facts, and there is no room for error with facts,” he argued.

