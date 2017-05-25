FBI’s Kushner Focus Appears To Prove Bannon Right

News that White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is under scrutiny in the FBI’s Russia probe comes almost two months after chief strategist Steve Bannon expressed concern that Kushner’s meetings with Russian officials could harm Trump’s presidency.

Multiple news outlets reported Thursday evening that the FBI is looking into Kushner’s meetings with Russian officials after the election as part of the probe into Russian election meddling. Although Kushner has not been accused of any wrongdoing, the news appears to vindicate Bannon’s concerns that Kushner’s meetings would be a major distraction for the Trump White House.

The New York Times reported early last month that Bannon “told confidants that he believes Mr. Kushner’s contact with Russians, and his expected testimony before Congress on the subject, will become a major distraction for the White House.”

Bannon’s words of caution came as he and Kushner were locked in an internal White House power struggle, which Kushner ended up winning as Bannon saw his role diminished.

Kushner also played a key role in bringing Paul Manafort on as Trump’s campaign manager. Manafort, who left the campaign in August, is reportedly considered a formal subject of the FBI’s Russian investigation. (RELATED: Kushner And Ivanka Played Key Roles In Causing Trump’s Manafort Problem)

