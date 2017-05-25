Report: Jared Kushner Under FBI Scrutiny In Russia Probe

White House adviser and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is now under FBI scrutiny in relation to the Russia probe, multiple news outlets are reporting.

NBC News and The Washington Post broke the news within minutes of each other Thursday evening, both citing unnamed US officials. The news follows a report from the Post last week that a senior White House adviser was a person of interest in the FBI probe. (RELATED: Kushner And Ivanka Played Key Roles In Causing Trump’s Manafort Problem)

Officials told both NBC News that, unlike former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, Kushner is not considered a formal subject of investigation. The Post reports that Kushner is “the only current White House official known to be considered a key person in the probe” and confirmed that Kushner has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Kushner previously faced a backlash after it was revealed that he didn’t disclose his ownership in a real-estate finance company that makes him business partners with George Soros, who reportedly gave Kushner a $250 million line of credit for the company. Altogether, Kushner failed to disclose $1 billion in loans from more than 20 lenders. (RELATED: Jared Kushner Didn’t Disclose Business Dealings With George Soros)

