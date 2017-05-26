On Thursday night, CNN’s Don Lemon wondered if losing elections rather than winning would actually be more beneficial to the Republican party.

The topic was Montana’s special election for Congress, and CNN had spent the past 24 hours replaying audio of the GOP candidate allegedly “body slamming” a reporter.

As the votes were tallied and it became evident that Greg Gianforte, the GOP candidate, would prevail victorious, Lemon shifted gears.

No longer was this special election a referendum on President Trump.

No longer was this about how much voters did or didn’t respect the media.

Now, instead, we must explore how winning may actually be a bad thing for the GOP. Lemon asked CNN analyst Gloria Borger, “what’s better then for the Republican party? Is it better for Gianforte winning, or him losing this election?”

Borger ultimately concluded, “I would always say that they’d rather win.”

WATCH:

Absolutely riveting.