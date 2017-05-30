CNN’s Kate Bolduan downplayed a Democrat politician’s assault on his Republican colleague as being “democracy in action” Tuesday morning.

After playing a clip of Texas Democrat Poncho Nevarez saying “I got in his face and I put my hands on the guy, Bolduan described the scene as “in some strange way, democracy in action.” (RELATED: Texas Dem Admits To Assaulting GOP Colleague)

WATCH:

Notably, many of the “protesters” Bolduan referred to were believed to be illegal immigrants, whose disruption of the political process hardly constitutes a constructive part of democracy.

Had a Republican politician physically assaulted a Democrat colleague, would the team at CNN be so dismissive and cavalier in their reporting of it?