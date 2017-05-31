MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” chose not to cover Kathy Griffin’s gruesome anti-Trump photo shoot, saying the major story is “not worth doing.”

A guest brought up the story Wednesday morning, saying, “I missed the Kathy Griffin news last night.”

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough immediately recoiled.

“I’m not talking about it,” Brzezinski said. “I’m sorry it’s too gross. Just not worth it.”

Of course, the photos of Griffin holding Trump’s bloody severed head are gross, but even Chelsea Clinton took the time to condemn them.

What did “Morning Joe” choose to cover instead?

In a preview of what was coming up next on the show, Brzezinski said they would be talking about Trump’s Twitter typo, where he wrote “covfefe” instead of “coverage.”

Then, the “Morning Joe” team would focus on allegations that Trump had given out his personal cell phone number to world leaders and asked them to call him directly on that line.

