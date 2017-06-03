Trump Pledges Support For London, UK After Fatalities From London Bridge

President Donald Trump has pledged support for London following news of both a van that plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and reports of stabbings at Borough Market nearby Saturday evening.

In a tweet posted after the news of the two incidents broke, President Donald Trump stated: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!”

Moments earlier, Trump also tweeted out the importance of his travel ban to ensure safety, after his national security team briefed him on the events in London.

The incident on London Bridge has already resulted in multiple confirmed fatalities, although the Metropolitan Police in London have not yet released any concrete figures.

In response to the events of Saturday evening, Downing Street has stated that Prime Minister Theresa May intends to chair an emergency meeting Sunday. May is in close contact with officials on the ground as is being briefed on events as they happen.

May said the incident is being treated as a possible terror attack.

