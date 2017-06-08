Loretta Lynch Pressured FBI To Downplay Clinton Email Investigation, Comey Says

Barack Obama’s attorney general pressured former FBI Director James Comey to downplay the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state, Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Loretta Lynch instructed Comey not to call the criminal investigation into the Clinton server a criminal investigation. Instead, Lynch told Comey to call it a “matter,” Comey said, “which confused me.”

Comey cited that pressure from Lynch to downplay the investigation as one of the reasons he held a press conference to recommend the Department of Justice not seek to indict Clinton.

Comey also cited Lynch’s secret tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton as a reason he chose to hold the press conference, he said, as he was concerned about preserving the independence of the FBI.

Follow Hasson on Twitter