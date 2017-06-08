Politics
NYT Reporter Who Called Sessions Corrupt Forced To Correct His Statement: Actually, He Meant Loretta Lynch

Phillip Stucky
3:47 PM 06/08/2017

New York Times Washington Editor Jonathan Weisman was forced to retract a tweet Thursday after he insinuated Attorney General Jeff Sessions was corrupt.

Weisman asserted that former FBI Director James Comey testified Sessions asked him directly to call the Russia probe “a matter.” The only problem was the director testified that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch approached him with that request over the Clinton investigation, according to The Washington Times.

“At one point the attorney general directed me not to call it an ‘investigation’ but instead to call it a ‘matter,’ which confused me and concerned me,” Comey said about Lynch during his testimony in front of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. “That was one of the bricks in the load that leads me to conclude I have to step away from the department if we are to close this case credibly.”

The director went on to add that the language suggested by the former attorney general mirrored that of the Clinton campaign during the 2016 election, leading him to believe that Lynch shouldn’t be a part of the investigation.

Washington Free Beacon reporter Alex Griswold caught Weisman’s mistake, reminding the editor of the highly influential New York Times that the statement was made about Lynch, not Sessions.

Griswold asserted that the editor privately apologized before deleting the tweet.

Weisman’s tweet no longer appears on his Twitter page, but he sent another tweet shortly after noon in which he reported the news that the request came from Lynch. The tweet makes no mention of his previous mix-up.

Weisman didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

