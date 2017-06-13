Rep Jackie Speier: ‘President Is Not God, But He Certainly Acts Like It Sometimes’ [VIDEO]

Democratic California Rep. Jackie Speier took several shots at Attorney General Jeff Sessions and inferred that President Donald Trump has a God complex on MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews” Tuesday night.

Speier scoffed that Sessions had amnesia because it would be the only excuse for not remembering his run-ins with Russian officials.

“He has a serious amnesia problem, there’s no question about it,” said Speier. “What is really troubling about this is that their paychecks are paid for by the American taxpayers not by Donald Trump. And yet all they’re doing is protecting the president at the expense of the American people.”

Matthews switched gears focusing on Monday’s cabinet meeting. He asserted that President Donald Trump’s staff is terrified of him and that their public show of respect is simply out of fear.

He asked Speier if she agreed with his assessment

“I thankfully haven’t spent much time with the president, but I would say for those who are in his orbit, they are all interested in keeping their jobs,” she said. “There is a script that’s being played out.”

Matthews then brought religion into the discussion, mocking White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus for saying that it was a “blessing” to work with Trump.

“I’ve never heard anyone say it’s was a ‘blessing’ to serve Donald Trump. That word jumped out at me … That was pretty much I think an overstatement,” he said.

“The president is not God, but he certainly acts like it sometimes,” Speier shot back.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]