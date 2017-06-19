CNN’s Jim Acosta is incredibly frustrated with the communications team in Trump’s White House, arguing on Monday that the non-answers, off-camera briefings, and stonewalling does a disservice to the American people.

On Monday, press secretary Sean Spicer opted to hold a press gaggle off-camera with no audio, leaving correspondents to work only with transcripts.

Acosta, who is usually quite even-keeled on camera, became visibly agitated when discussing how difficult it can be to get answers out of the White House.

“The White House press secretary is getting to a point, Brooke, where he’s just kind of useless,” Acosta argued. “You know, if he can’t come out and answer the questions and they’re not going to do this on camera or audio…why are we having these briefings or gaggles in the first place?”

When host Brooke Baldwin asked Acosta if he had a hard time getting answers from Spicer at Monday’s gaggle, he became even more angry.

“That’s the White House right behind me,” Acosta replied. “The White House! And it’s just bizarre. I don’t know what world we’re living in right now, Brooke.”

“I don’t know why everybody is going along with this,” he said. “It just feels like we’re slowly but surely being dragged into what is a new normal.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter