Bloomberg Tells Trump To Stop Tweeting: ‘Focus On Running The Government’

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg offered some advice to President Trump on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360”: get off Twitter.

“Stop tweeting and focus on running the government,” Bloomberg said Tuesday. “If there’s an allegation, you have to have a competent independent investigation that will either find something wrong or remove the cloud. It is very difficult to govern when there’s a cloud around you.”

Bloomberg, who identifies as an independent, said he did not vote for Donald Trump because he did not believe that he was the right person to be president for a “variety of reasons.”

In regards to climate change, Bloomberg said that it is “embarrassing” that the president refuses to acknowledge that it is real and has an effect on the earth.

“No reputable person or scientists doubts that we are creating an environmental and a climate change problem,” the billionaire businessman said.

He argued that the president would have to “prove there’s nothing there” instead of just claiming that “there’s nothing there.”

Trump has been in the hot seat with the topic of climate change for months. In an infamous tweet, he claimed that the concept of climate change is a hoax created by the Chinese.

After Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement, Bloomberg announced that his organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies (LINK), would put together $15 million to pay the United States’ contribution under the Paris climate pact.

He believes that the presidential decision to pull out of the agreement does not help in any way, but instead only makes the United States “look foolish.”