House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy said Wednesday that he wants to hear former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s explanation for asking the FBI to refer to the investigation into Clinton as a “matter.”

“What do you want to question [Lynch] about and what’s the process with regard to her now?” Fox News host Martha McCallum asked Gowdy.

Gowdy said the House Intelligence Committee, of which he is a member, may not be the best place to have Lynch testify, but regardless he wants to hear from her.

“I am always interested when any person we hire to work for that blindfolded woman holding a set of scales — a Republican or a Democrat — does anything to put his or her finger on the scale,” Gowdy asserted.

“If it is accurate that she asked Director Comey to refer to the investigation as a ‘matter’ and not an ‘investigation,’ that is the equivalent of the attorney general putting her finger on the scale — and doing so for political reasons–and that’s what undercuts your viewers confidence in the justice system,” he continued.

“I would love to hear her explanation of why she wanted to call an investigation a matter — I did it for two decades, we never referred to it as a matter.”

