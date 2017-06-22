Senate Health Care Bill Defunds Planned Parenthood

The Senate health care bill released Thursday includes a provision to defund Planned Parenthood for one year.

Planned Parenthood defunding language in the Senate’s AHCA draft pic.twitter.com/9RRLgyAzYI — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 22, 2017

The bill, which has drawn criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for the secretive way in which it was drafted, will prohibit federal funding of any organizations that provide abortions except in instances of incest or rape or those in which the mother’s life is threatened.

The legislation keeps Obamacare subsidies until 2020 rather than adopting the tax credits implemented in the House passed health care bill since limiting those tax credits to exclude abortion providers may have violated Senate budget rules.

