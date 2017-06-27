Hidden Camera Catches CNN Producer Saying Trump ‘Probably Right’ About Russia ‘Witch Hunt’ [VIDEO]

A video released Tuesday by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas shows a CNN producer speaking candidly about the network’s coverage of President Trump and Russia.

In the hidden camera video, John Bonifield, a “Supervising Producer” at CNN Health, talks about how CNN uses the Trump-Russia allegations to boost ratings and how directions to focus on it have come from CNN’s CEO Jeff Zucker.

When asked by the Project Veritas reporter, “But honestly, you think the whole Russia shit is just like, bullshit?,” Bonifield replies, “Could be bullshit. I mean, it’s mostly bullshit right now. Like we, don’t have any big giant proof.”

“I just feel like they don’t really have it but they want to keep digging. And so I think the president is probably right to say, like, look, you are witch hunting me. Like, you have no smoking gun, you have no rea proof,” he adds. (RELATED: Here Are Five Fake Stories CNN Pushed)

Bonifield also reveals that CNN’s CEO, Jeff Zucker was giving directions on coverage, encouraging CNN to focus on the Russia story.

“Just to give you some context, President Trump pulled out of the climate accords and for a day and a half we covered the climate accords. And the CEO of CNN (Jeff Zucker) said in our internal meeting, he said good job everybody covering the climate accords, but we’re done with that, let’s get back to Russia.”

At another point, the Project Veritas journalist asks, “Then why is CNN constantly like, Russia this, Russia that?”

“Because it’s ratings,” Bonifield answers.

“It’s a business, people are like the media has an ethical phssssss…All the nice cutesy little ethics that used to get talked about in journalism school you’re just like, that’s adorable. That’s adorable. This is a business,” Bonifield also says.

“Trump is good for business right now.”

This Project Veritas report comes after CNN saw three employees resign for helping to push a story that a member of Trump’s transition team was under investigation, which was later debunked. (RELATED: Three CNN Employees Resign Over Botched Trump-Russia Story)

