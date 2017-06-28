Schlapp: Conservatives Believe Media ‘Has Been At War With Their Values For Decades’

Matt Schlapp, the president of the American Conservative Union, said Wednesday that journalists need to acknowledge that many conservatives believe that the news media “has been at war with their values for decades.”

“I’m not trying to indict every reporter, I have a lot of friends who are at CNN, who are on this show right now,” Schlapp said on “The Situation Room” with Wolf Blitzer. “But what I am trying to say is we all have to acknowledge that the chyron on the screen says ‘Trump’s war with the press’ — a lot of conservatives and Republicans believe that the national media has been at with their values for decades,” he added.

“When we have to watch story after story about this investigation, about things which actually weren’t that accurate about the Russia investigation, the fact that they don’t think Trump is a legitimate president, the fact that they’re looking for every way to drive negative coverage. You look at that Harvard study, Wolfe, and it’s hard for you to — put yourself in a conservative’s shoes. When you look at the coverage, the overwhelming majority of coverage is anti-Trump coverage. He deserves some of that coverage. He’s made mistakes, they have to own up to those mistakes,” Schlapp continued, adding that the American people just “want to get the facts without all this shading.”

WATCH: