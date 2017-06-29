CNN capped off a month-long nightmare with a Wednesday tweet and an article about former President Barack Obama’s “jeans game.”

Over the past month, the news network has had to let go of two of its hosts, Kathy Griffin and Reza Aslan, was accused of staging Muslim-led anti-terror protests, published multiple incorrect articles about Russia, one of which led to the resignation of three employees and was exposed by Project Veritas in an undercover video series. (RELATED: CNN’s Month-Long Nightmare)

CNN apparently believed publishing an article about Obama wearing jeans–and tweeting it from the “CNN Politics” account, no less–would help their reputation with their audience.

Obama’s jeans game gets strong(er) https://t.co/KMTrNGHDeB pic.twitter.com/Zp1E4JCeBj

The author of the article, Kate Bennett, wrote that she was glad to see Obama rocking jeans because “the look was a definite upgrade.”

“The collared, short-sleeved shirt, tucked neatly into the waistband, the telltale sneakers — it all still says “Dad,” but in a far more stylish way,” she wrote of a photo of Obama from Tuesday. “He’s embraced a dark wash and he’s acknowledged that legs have shape.”

Twitter users mocked CNN for the article.

Who gives a shit about his jeans? Report the news, please — Blue (@BluestBoi) June 28, 2017

This is not political news…this is barely news. — Liam Alden Smith (@Liam_A_Smith) June 28, 2017

Oh good! We’re off Russia and onto, of all things, Obama’s jeans. Great reporting! #CNN — Amber (@AmberGirl3) June 28, 2017

The month-long headache continues.

