Fox Business Host Calls Out Podesta For Having Financial Ties To Russia [VIDEO]

Host of the Fox Business show “Mornings With Maria” Maria Bartiromo interviewed John Podesta Wednesday, saying she believed that his ties to Russia are even greater than those of President Donald Trump’s.

Podesta’s emails were hacked during the 2016 presidential race when he was the campaign manager of former candidate Hillary Clinton, and many of his opinions and private political agendas were leaked to the public. Many experts later said that this scandal damaged Clinton’s chances at obtaining the White House.

Bartiromo began by asking about Podesta’s recent meeting with the House intelligence panel, but moved to press Podesta as to why Democrats’ ties to Russia were ignored despite being more prevalent than those of the Republican Party.

“Do you find it odd that there’s been so much attention on the Trump campaign and the Trump associates and potential collusion with the Russians, when it’s really the Democrats who have deeper and stronger ties to Russia?” Bartiromo asked.

She then read off Podesta’s various holdings and interests that were tied to Russian companies, stating that Podesta joined the board of a small energy company in 2011 which later received $35 million from a Kremlin-funded entity. According to Bartiromo, Podesta also own 75,000 shares in a Russian company and failed to disclose this to the Obama administration.

WATCH:

Podesta maintained that he divulged everything he was required to, “consistent with the advice I was given by the White House counsel.” When he said that he divested before working at the White House, Bartiromo was quick to point out that he entrusted the company to his own family.

“But where did you divest it John? A lot of people feel that you divested it to your adult children,” Bartiromo said.

Podesta said that the information Bartiromo was citing was false, and he rejected the idea that he ever owned stock in a Russian company. “I didn’t have any stock in any Russian company so go back and get your facts straight Maria,” he said.

“It’s been widely reported that company is backed by The Kremlin,” Bartiromo said. The pair then clashed over whether it was a clean energy company based in Boston that only had a small investment from Russia. Podesta accused Bartiromo of getting her statistics from Alex Jones’ company “InfoWars,” but she claimed to be citing Politico, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

“There’s much deeper ties to Russia on the Democratic side then there are on the Republican side,” said Bartiromo. “It’s just a head scratcher that this is taking all the oxygen out of the room over Trump when, in fact, it’s been your team that has been in bed with the Russians.”

Bartiromo closed the interview by saying that the Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former President Barack Obama. She asked Podesta if they needed to recenter and moderate if they had any hope of winning in the future.

“That will be on the ballot in 2018 but, more importantly, in the next presidential race,” Podesta said.

