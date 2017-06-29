GOP Senators: Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ Tweets Are Beneath The Dignity Of The Office

President Trump’s tweets Thursday morning about the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” were beneath the dignity of the office president, say two Republican senators.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse voiced their criticism on Twitter after Trump went after “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, calling them “Psycho Joe” and “Crazy Mika,” respectively.

Trump then got personal with Brzezinski, claiming that she recently had a facelift.

Trump claimed that Scarborough and Brzezinski visited him at resort in Florida on New Year’s Eve. He claimed he rejected Brzezinski’s request to see him because she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

“I said no!” Trump wrote.

Sasse and Graham slammed Trump on Twitter.

Trump has had a tumultuous relationship with the “Morning Joe” hosts. They were widely criticized during the presidential campaign for getting too cozy with the Republican. They often visited socially with Trump and interviewed him frequently on his show. But the hosts, who are now engaged to be married, have since became harsh critics of Trump.

On Wednesday, Scarborough called Trump the “greatest liar that’s ever sat in the White House.”

Follow Chuck on Twitter