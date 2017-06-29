Shortly before Donald Trump tweeted about “Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe,” MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” went after Trump’s small hands and his fake Time magazine cover.

Trump tweeted just before 9 am this morning attacking MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough for going after him on their show.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

About 40 minutes prior, Thursday’s “Morning Joe” panel had a giggle session about Trump’s ties to Wall Street, his fake Time magazine cover, and even his tiny hands.

“Why don’t you get another Time magazine cover?” Brzezinski said. “Nothing makes a man feel better than making a fake cover of a magazine of himself, lying every day, and destroying the country.”

Joe Scarborough mocked Trump’s fake cover by joking that he once won a a Masters Tournament and opened a concert for U2.

“He’s covering his hands here because they’re teensy!” Brzezinski jested about Trump’s pose on the cover.

WATCH:

