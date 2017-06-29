Politics
Trump And White House Aide Rip ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts On Twitter

9:49 AM 06/29/2017

President Donald Trump and White House aide Dan Scavino ripped “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning via Twitter for speaking poorly of the president.

Scavino sent out the first tweet blasting the two hosts, giving them the nicknames, “Dumb As A Rock Mika and “Jealous Joe.” In the same tweet, Scavino mentioned MSNBC hosts talk poorly of Trump is because he has not answered their phone calls.

Then Trump weighed in about a half hour later tweeting:

 

It was not long before Brzezinski  weighed in, making fun of Trump’s hand size:

Scarborough and Brzezinski bashed Trump Wednesday, saying he is worse than former President Richard Nixon and the “greatest liar that’s ever sat in the white house.”

