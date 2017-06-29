WH: Trump ‘Fights Fire With Fire’ And Won’t Be ‘Bullied By Liberal Media’

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that President Trump’s tweets attacking the hosts of “Morning Joe” was representative of him fighting “fire with fire.”

The president started off the day with vicious attacks on the hosts of the MSNBC show that frequently goes after his presidency.

“I heard poorly rated [Morning Joe] speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me,” Trump tweeted. “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Huckabee Sanders later appeared on Fox News and was asked about whether these comments from the president were necessary. “Look, I don’t think that the president’s ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back. There have been an outrageous number of personal attacks, not just to him but to frankly everyone around him. People on that show have personally attacked me many times,” Sanders said.

She went on to say: “This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media or liberal elites within the media or in Hollywood or anywhere else.”