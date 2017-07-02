Politics
CNN Responds To Trump’s Body Slam

11:51 AM 07/02/2017

CNN responded to President Trump tweeting out a video of him body slamming CNN, calling it a “sad day.”

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted an old video of him on WWE, a fake wrestling show, with a shopped CNN logo on the head of his opponent. In the video, Trump body slams “#FraudNews” CNN and throws several punches.

CNN released a statement responding to the tweet, which many have considered to be threatening to the media. (RELATED: Media Horrified After Trump Tweets Video Body-Slamming CNN)

“It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters,” CNN wrote. “Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said he had never done so.”

“Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office,” they continued.

“We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his,” the statement concluded.

